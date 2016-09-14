Ghana Premier League: Wa All Stars beat Aduana Stars to win the 2015-16 league

Wa All Stars defeated Aduana Stars 2-1 to emerge champions in a game marred by controversy.

Aduana Stars threatened to boycott the game twice after the referee awarded two penalties against them.

Wa All Stars will go to 51 points, with Aduana Stars trailing them by three points with a game remaining.

The hosts won the title by virtue of a superior head to head over the Dormaa lads: They won 0-1 away in the first round and added the dose to Aduana Stars in the penultimate game that happened to be the decider. READ MORE: Aduana players walk off the pitch in protest of penalty decision for Wa All Stars

Paul Devris Asare broke the deadlock of the match in the early minutes for Wa All Stars and the visitors spent no time to cancel out the goal through Bright Adjei, but Sadick Alhassan got the goal that won Wa All Stars the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League in the 78th minute from the spot kick.

Wa All Stars had the better part of Aduana Stars in the early stages of the exchanges and made their dominance count when they struck the match opener: Paul Asare Devris put Wa All Stars into the lead, just five minutes into the game.

Before, Bright Adjei, whose two goals in the Ghana Premier League won the CNN Goal of the Week came to the rescue of Aduana Stars with the equaliser.

Tamale based referee Ali Alhassan awarded Wa All Stars a penalty. Aduana Stars protested against the decision of the referee and play was held for about four minutes. When sanity prevailed Richard Arthur, the Wa outfit's top scorer stepped up for the spot-kick, but Joseph Addo grabbed the ball to prevent the hosts from restoring the lead.

Back from the half time break Wa All Stars continued their search for the winner, yet Aduana Stars were resolute in defence to keep the striker of the hosts at bay.

Aduana Stars also caused problems for the Wa defence on some occasions.

Wa All Stars were awarded a second penalty after persistent pressure on Aduana Stars. The Dormaa once again protested vehemently and decided to walk off, yet returned after tempers were calmed down.

Sadick Adams, who mastered courage to go for the kick threw Joseph Addo to the wrong side to restore the lead for the hosts.

