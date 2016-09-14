Ghana Premier League: AshGold beat Kotoko in 8-goal thriller

Ashanti Gold handed Kumasi Asante Kotoko a 5-3 defeat at the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Obuasi on Wednesday to stay clear of relegation.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour shot the hosts into the lead in the 3rd minute, but Eric Donkor restored parity for Kotoko two minutes later before Eric Donkor put Kotoko into the lead.

AshGold back from recess got the equaliser through Shafiu Mumuni , but Kwame Boateng made it 3-2 in favour of the visitors from the spot kick and Emmanuel Osei Baffour snatched the equaliser with his personal two in the evening.

AshGold were awarded another penalty, but Osei Baffour missed to give the Porcupine Warriors a sigh of relief.

However, it didn't take long for AshGold to go up for the first time in the game through Dauda Mohammed, before Amos Addai put the icing on the cake to make it 5-3.

