Match Report: Ashanti Gold 5-3 Asante Kotoko - Mohammed's brace edge Porcupines in thrilling Adansi derby

Ashanti Gold twice came from behind to defeat Asante Kotoko 5-3 in a thrilling Ghana Premier League clash played on Wednesday afternoon.

The Miners exhibited arguably their best performance this campaign to emerge victorious over their rivals Kotoko.

Dauda Mohammed scored twice as Ashgold crawled back from 2-1 and 3-2 down to hand Kotoko a 5-3 defeat in the Adansi derby to secure their place in next season's league.

Osei opened the scoring for the host on 15 minutes with a penalty but the lead lasted for only just two minutes as Kotoko restored parity. Donkor hit a fine strike past goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

The Porcupine Warriors did not relent in their efforts after getting the equalizer, keeping the pressure on the Miners, while netting the second goal courtesy of a superb finish by Obed Owusu to end the first half.

Ashgold up the ante in the second half, pressing more which paid off when Shafiu Mumuni made it two all. But Kotoko restored their lead three minutes later with a penalty goal scored by captain Amos Frimpong much to the delight of Kotoko fans who made the short trip.

However, their celebrations were short lived as Dauda Mohammed connected a rebound from close range to level the scoring after Felix Annan did well to save Osei Baffour's penalty

Buoyed by the equalizer Ashgold Dauda again netted before Amos Addai sealed victory with a fantastic goal.

