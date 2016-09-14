Match Report: Hearts of Oak 0-1 Medeama-Kwesi Donsu ends Phobians tiny hopes of winning title

Medeama's midfield Maestro Kwesi Donsu scored a wonderful goal at the Accra Sports Stadium to give his side all three points and most importantly end Hearts of Oak's hopes of winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians came into the game with little hopes of winning the game and also hoping that Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars play out a drawn game.

The Phobians have had a difficult campaign that has seen them change three coaches from Kenichi Yatsuhashi, Sergio Traquil and now Yaw Preko.

But they were buoyed on by last weekend victory over Dwarfs that raised hopes of a stellar finish to what has been a very tumultuous campaign.

Yaw Preko put up a very attack minded set up that had Isaac Mensah and Foovi Aguidi who was the hero of last weekend but the first half of the game ended 0-0.

The second half saw Hearts of Oak dominating knowing very well that Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars were playing out a 1-1 draw game threw the kitchen at the Medeame who held before Kwesi Donsu scored the only goal of the game ten minutes from time.

The goal meant Hearts of Oak were out of the title chase regardless of how the game ended in Wa and tried as they did they failed to get the goals that will turn the tide in their favour.

With Wa All stars beating Aduana that to late penalty awarded the home, the victory means they become the first Northern team to win the Ghana Premier League.

