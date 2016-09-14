Match Report: Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC - Hunters share spoils with Dreams 

â€‹Bechem United shared the spoils with Dreams FC in their last home match of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park on Wednesday.

The Hunters extended their unbeaten streak to six with the draw but winning run cut shot.

The first half ended in a scoreless stalemate with both teams squandering decent opportunities.

The premiership newcomers and visitors Dreams FC opened scoring through Emmanuel Eli Keke with a cool finish.

He was making a return from an injury which kept him out of the last four fixtures.

Top scorer Abednego Tetteh increased his tally to thirteen with an equaliser for the home side.

All his thirteen premiership goals have come at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.

By: Nuhu Adams



