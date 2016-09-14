Super Clash: Peace Match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko launched

The upcoming Peace Match put together by UNA-GH (United Nation Association of Ghana) and Goldman Capital which will be played between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on September 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium has been launched.

On Wednesday at the Crystal Palm Hotel in Accra, the organizers of the aforementioned match organized a press conference to create public awareness and the representatives of the two clubs were present as they shared their thought on the upcoming duel.

Emmanuel Boamah who represented Kotoko indicated that their season's dominance over the Phobians will continue adding that they will lift the trophy in order to appease the club's fans following their failure to win the league. READ ALSO: Christian Atsu lauds Newcastle fans

'We all know the rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, every game means a lot but we will continue to beat Hearts irrespective of the type of game we will play,' he said.

'This season we failed our supporters because we couldn't win the league but on September 21, we will beat Hearts of Oak to lift the trophy at stake so that our fans can be happy. If Hearts of Oak don't take care on the day they will go down 4-0,' he added.

Hearts of Oak representative at the presser laughed off Boamah's prediction, as he promised a convincing win over Kotoko.

'Kotoko people are very funny, predicting a 4-0 against Hearts of Oak? They are joking. I want all Hearts of Oak fans to know that this trophy will stay in Accra, no matter what.

'We are going into the game with a sushi tactics, Kenichi Yatsuashi is no more our coach but Yaw Preko who is now our coach and has learned a lot from Kenichi, so come Wednesday we will display that tactics and surely Hearts of Oak will win the game.'

The two clubs have played three times this season, but Kotoko has the bragging right. The Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in Accra and drew 1-1 with the Phobians in Kumasi. In the 2016 President Cup, Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak on penalties to win the trophy.

