Sports News | 14 September 2016 18:55 CET

Ghana Premier League: Aduana players walk off the pitch in protest of penalty decision for Wa All Stars

The stakes were high in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday as clubs battled their opponents in the penultimate match day of the season.

For Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars, it was a matter of getting an advantage on winning the Ghana Premier League title in their clash at the Wa Park.

Both clubs went into the game level on points as they both seek to be crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League.

Tempers to rose high in the second half of the game at the Wa Park when Wa All Stars were awarded a penalty against Aduana Stars after a 1-1 first half.

Aduana Stars players and the management of the club walked away from the field of play in protest following the penalty decision from the match day referee.

The game was held up for some time before it resumed.

Sadiq Alhassan scored the penalty after play resumed to put Wa All Stars 2-1 up in the game.

Not good scene here WA : @AduanaStars players walking out of the pitch in protest of the penalty awarded against dem https://t.co/yfFSJsAcf5 — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

