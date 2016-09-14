GFA were transparent in all payment details of Russia friendly - Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has debunked claims in sections of the local media that the Ghana FA under-declared what it was paid for the recent friendly international with Russia.

The public relations officer of the ministry Otto Plahar has confirmed that only $150,000 was paid to the GFA, after some media reports alleged that that a total of $327,000 was the actual sum agreed with the Russians.

The reports claimed that the $150,000 paid was a first installment, with a further $177,000 expected. However, based on the contract presented to it by the GFA, the ministry confirmed that $177,000 was the total sum paid by the Russian Football Union, but with $27,000 deducted as VAT by the Russia authorities.

"We have a copy of the contract with us and I think for the first time we should congratulate the GFA for making available the contract of the friendly to us," Plahar told Kasapa FM.

"The contract sum is a total of $177,000 and $27,000 as VAT goes to the Russian Football Union with the remainder ($150,000) coming to the GFA.

"Let me say emphatically that the figure coming to GFA is $150,000. I believe it is important that when issues of this nature crops up we take our time before putting anything in the domain."

The leadership of the sports ministry and the GFA have endured a fractious relationship in recent times, and sections of the media sympathetic to the GFA believe the stories were planted by those in league with the ministry.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith