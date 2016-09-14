Today In History: Sulley Muntari hits out at Zlatan Ibrahimovic

On 14th September, 2009, Sulley Muntari stuck the verbal boot into Ibrahimovic...

Inter midfielder Sulley Muntari has hit back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his "I made Inter win" claims.

The Blaugrana hitman has caused a row at the San Siro after stating that he was the reason as to why Inter became successful.

"I made Inter win after 17 years, and Barcelona are the stronger team," the striker explained last week.

The words have not been digested well inside the Nerazzurri camp, and Muntari has responded ahead of Wednesday night's big Champions League showdown in Milan. Muntari believes Ibrahimovic enjoyed success because of team cohesion rather than individual skill.

"Zlatan said Barcelona are stronger because he plays there? I say Inter are the stronger squad because I am here," Muntari is quoted as saying on Goal.com Italia.

"I was one of those players who used to run for him, yet he thinks he won here on his own."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh