Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 14 September 2016 15:55 CET

Today In History: Sulley Muntari hits out at Zlatan Ibrahimovic

On 14th September, 2009, Sulley Muntari stuck the verbal boot into Ibrahimovic...

Inter midfielder Sulley Muntari has hit back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his "I made Inter win" claims.

The Blaugrana hitman has caused a row at the San Siro after stating that he was the reason as to why Inter became successful.

"I made Inter win after 17 years, and Barcelona are the stronger team," the striker explained last week.

The words have not been digested well inside the Nerazzurri camp, and Muntari has responded ahead of Wednesday night's big Champions League showdown in Milan. Muntari believes Ibrahimovic enjoyed success because of team cohesion rather than individual skill.

"Zlatan said Barcelona are stronger because he plays there? I say Inter are the stronger squad because I am here," Muntari is quoted as saying on Goal.com Italia.

"I was one of those players who used to run for him, yet he thinks he won here on his own."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Anything God is left out cannot be successful.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img