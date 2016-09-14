Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko targets favourable finish

When the music of Damba is played, you dance to the tune. That's exactly what Asante Kotoko is doing with two games to end the season.

The target before the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League kicked off was the league crown and the FA Cup title.

The latter, which was won by Bechem United a fortnight ago, eluded them at the quarter final stage when they lost to the eventual winners, and the satellite orbited around the title they lost to Ashanti Gold last season.

Their journey to annexing the Premier League title is bleak, with only two games to end the season. The Porcupine Warriors are five points adrift joined-top leaders, Aduana and Wa All Stars who will square off to boost their chances of ruling the country's domestic football. READ MORE: Wa All Stars face Aduana Stars on Wednesday in league decider

Whereas, Asante Kotoko travel to Obuasi to face Ashanti Gold who are not safe from losing their Premier League status as only three points separate them from bottom three of the table, Medeama SC, breading on their neck to force their way into the top-four, will be hosted by Hearts of Oak.

And the Porcupine Warriors have switched their attention to finish among the best four clubs after September 18.

'We have two matches left and we will not concern ourselves with results of other teams," assistant interim Coach, Godwin Ablordey said in his preview of this afternoon's game against Hearts of Oak.

Though other games, especially the one involving Hearts and Medeama will have effect on the position of the record premier league champions, Ablordey is not perturb by their outcome.

"We know there are other games which may have an effect in our position, but we are not thinking about them. We will just play our matches and after the end of the season, we will know where we are on the table.' he said.

Asante Kotoko boast of 43 points from possible 84, five less than Aduana and Wa All Stars.

