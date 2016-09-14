Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 14 September 2016 14:25 CET

2016 NDC Manifesto: President Mahama promises to construct stadia in five regions

The President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that his government in its quest to promote sports development in the country will construct new sports stadia in five regions.

Five (5) of the ten (10) regions in Ghana are without stadia, namely Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Upper West, Upper East and Volta regions.

'We will refurbish the Azuma Nelson Sports Complex, formerly Kaneshi Sports Complex.

"Also, we will build five new stadia at the Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Volta and the Eastern Regions,' President John Mahama said.

The 2016 General elections in Ghana will be held on 7th December.

