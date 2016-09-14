WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan named in Togo's pre-AFCON squad

Togo coach Claude Le Roy has named WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan in his provisional 49-man squad for the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Sparrows Hawks plan to start preparations next month against Uganda in a friendly to be played in Lome on 04 October.

In November, Togo will also train in Morocco and play the Atlas Lions in a friendly.

Agbegniadan scored a brace in the 5-0 win over Djibouti in their final qualifying round.

Togo's preliminary squad:

Emmanuel ADEBAYOR ShÃ©yi (No Club), AGAGBE LÃ©onel (AFRICA FOOTBALL, TOGO), Agassa Kossi (No Club), AGBEGNIADAN Komlan (WAFA GHANA)

AKAKPO Serge (Trabzonspor, Turkey), AKOMATSRI Komlan (AGAZA, TOGO), AMOUZOU Franck (AS OTR, TOGO), Ananou FrÃ©dÃ©ric (FC Roda Netherlands), LalawÃ©lÃ© Atakora (HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN)

ATCHOU Koffi Franco (DYTO, TOGO), AWOUDJA Maxime (Bayern Munich II, Germany), AYITE Jonathan (Alanyaspor, TURKEY), AYITE Floyd (Fulham, England)

BEBOU Ihlas (FORTUNA DUSSELDORF, GERMANY), BOSSOU Vincent (Young Boys, TANZANIA), BOUKARI Razak (Chateauroux, France), Richard BORO (DYTO, TOGO)

CAMARA Cheick Aziz (Randgers Enugu, NIGERIA), DAMESSI Kalen (Concarneau, FRANCE), Djene Dakonam (St Truiden, Belgium), DOUHADJI Yaovi Joseph (Rivers United, NIGERIA)

DONOU Kokou (Enugu Rangers, NIGERIA), Mathieu Dossevi (Standard, BELGIUM), Eninful HenritsÃ¨ (DOXA KATAKOPIAS CYPRUS), Serge Gakpe (FC GENOA, ITALY)

Gueli Koffi (No Club), GOZOZO Kokou (AS Togo-Port, TOGO), KALHED Narey (Greuther FÃ¼rth, Germany), KLOMEGAH Jean-Robert (AS Togo-Port, TOGO)

KOULOUM MaklibÃ¨ (DYTO, TOGO), Koussou Kodjovi (1860 Munich II, Germany), KOUTOB Claude (PoirÃ©e on Life, FRANCE), LABA Fodoh (US BITAM, GABON)

loglo Djito (ETECON, TOGO), Gaffar Mamah (Dacia, MOLDOVA), Peniel Mlapa (BOCHUM, GERMANY), Cedric Mensah (Colmar, FRANCE), Victor Mensah (AS Togo-Port), MOKPOWOVO Sabam Alassane (MARIO Academy TOGO), NOUWOKLO Kossivi (ASEC, Ivory Coast), OURO AKORIKO-Sadat (AL Faisaly Saudi SOUADITE)

OURO SAMA-Hakim (LIBERTY, TOGO), PLACCA Fessou (KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk, Belgium), ROMAO Alaixys (Olympiacos GREECE), Prince Segbefia (GÃ¶ztepe, Turkey), SUNU Gilles (Angers, FRANCE), TCHAGOUNI Baba (Marmande, FRANCE), TCHAKPESSI Bawou (DYTO, TOGO), WOME DovÃ© (SUPERSPORTS, SOUTH AFRICA)

