The relegation scrap: Ghana Premier League title going down to the wire



Ghana's Premier League title race goes to the wire with as many as SEVEN teams facing a frenetic battle against relegation with just two games to end the season.

Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars appear to be in a two-horse race for the league crown with Hearts of Oak looking to pounce in any unlikely event.

The two teams go at each other at the Wa Park today (Wednesday) in a potentially decisive game in the title swung.

The hugely publicized game has been charcaterized by allegation of favoritism in the selection of match officials.

Former champions Aduana Stars have shockingly thrown the big gauntlet by protesting against the choice of Bernard Dumfe as the centre referee for the mouth-watering and explosive contest.

They had their way after the Bolga-based referee was replaced with Tamale-based Ali Alhassan for the crunch tie.

The widespread protest from Aduana Stars has been met with mixed reactions with their caricature of a soap opera taken centre stage in what promises to be fireworks at the Wa Park.

Aduana Stars is believed to have benefited immensely from several 'manufactured' result and appear to be suddenly crying foul after finding themselves on the other side of the coin.

A win for Wa All Stars will effectively put the Premier League crown in the bag as they wield superior head-to-head advantage over their opponent.

Aduana have pressed the panic button prior to the game as they will require nothing short of victory to put them in pole position to wrestle the crown.

While Aduana and Wa All Stars jostle in the media, Hearts will be lurking to pounce if the two teams share the spoils in Wednesday's encounter.

The Phobians trail the two leading contenders by just three points and will move within a point if they beat Medeama and other results go their way.

In the midst of the hullabaloo, the relegation blues appear quite large on a number of teams.

Berekum Chelsea, Ashantigold, Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies, Ebusua Dwarfs, Techiman City and Hasaacas are deeply involved in the relegation dog-fight.

Inter Allies have been dragged out of the bottom three, but they remain perilously close to the drop zone. A new tactic of coming out of the blocks quickly was expertly executed over the weekend after their hard-fought 1-0 win at Dreams FC.

Ebusua Dwarfs must negotiate their tie against confirmed relegation candidate New Edubiase to ease their relegation fears.

Inter Allies clash against Liberty Professionals at the Tema stadium promises to be an engaging and exciting one for two teams desperately in need of maximum points to avoid the drop.

Hasaacas will further slip on the table if they lose at Techiman City - a side which find itself in the relegation trap net.

But Hasmal coach Yusif Basigi has insisted his side will avoid the drop despite the mounting challenges with widespread fears the stadium will be used for funerals if the side are relegated.

It appears quite a frenetic final two games for the teams with the Premier League crown and relegation blues hanging large.

The likes of Kotoko, Medeama, Dreams FC, Bechem United and WAFA are safe, and will attack their final two matches full steam ahead.

It's been an exciting all-round Premier League campaign this term despite the lack of sponsorship.

However, the ritual allegation of match-fixing has had its fair share of the accusation this season with Aduana Stars, New Edubiase and Wa All Stars being embroiled in the scandalous claims.

And the final two games will underpin the credential of survivals while those jostling for the league crown will be much clearer.

