Sports News | 14 September 2016 14:06 CET

Kotoko coach Michael Osei determined to beat Ashgold

By MyJoyOnline

Asante Kotoko’s head coach Michael Osei is determined to take all three points at the expense of dethroned league champions Ashanti Gold.

The Porcupine Warriors will seek a return to win column when the clash with regional neighbors Ashgold at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium in the penultimate game.

Kotoko – tipped to win the title following a sensational pre-season - have endured another chaotic campaign that has seen them lose out on the title challenge.

But Michael Osei says finishing with a flourish is the only thing on his mind.

“I know that the game is going to be very difficult but we need all three points and that is what is on our mind,” Osei said

“We will try very much to hurt them and keep our game very tight at the back because we know that we face a very difficult opponent.”

“We have had a difficult campaign but we are determined to finish very well.”

