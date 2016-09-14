Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 14 September 2016

Asante Kotoko boss Michael Osei determined to hurt dethroned champions AshGold

Asante Kotoko's head coach Michael Osei is determined to take all three points when his team take on AshGold this afternoon in the penultimate away game of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured another chaotic campaign that has seen them lose out on the title challenge.

But Michael Osei says finishing with a flourish is the only thing on his mind.

'I know that the game is going to be very difficult but we need all three points and that is what is on our mind,' Osei said

'We will try very much to hurt them and keep our game very tight at the back because we know that we face a very difficult opponent.'

'We have had a difficult campaign but we are determined to finish very well.'

