Hearts' Robin Gnagne stalls over contract extension

Hearts captain Robin Gnagne is delaying contract talks with the club amid fears he could leave for free.

The Ivorian is not going to rush a decision over a potential new deal as his current contract nears expiration.

Gnage, 22, is stalling over a new deal as he eyes a move abroad.

Hearts risking losing the powerful defender on a free transfer, unless he can be persuaded to sign extension by the club.

It's widely suspected that the defender has feigned injury in a bid to force his way out of the club.

Media reports have also suggested he has barricaded every form of communication between himself and top officials of the club.

But in the midst of the growing concern, Hearts administrative manager Hackman Aidoo claims there is no cause for alarm.

'Robin's contract is such that, it's not just as simple as people may think,' he claimed.

'We were to enter into a two year contract and because he was expecting a foreign transfer, we agreed that he does one and in case he doesn't travel outside, he extends by another year.

'He was not training, at a point he complained of injuries and people even thought that he was faking it. So he was not making himself available for games and before we realised he was out of the city and we didn't even know where he was.

'We have spoken to his manager and I got to know that he will come back to Accra today but whatever it is when you get a copy of the contract you will realise that he cannot just walk out of Hearts of Oak like that'.

He will miss his side's remaining two Premier League games against Medeama and New Edubiase.

