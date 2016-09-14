Experienced Englishman Ian Riley seeking coaching job in Ghana, Hearts, Kotoko on RED alert



Englishman Ian Riley is seeking a coaching job in Ghana, according to reports in the West African nation.

According to footballgha, the well-traveled man is hunting for a coaching stint with any of the country's top teams.

Media reports have suggested he could be interested in the coaching jobs at Hearts and Asante Kotoko with 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners proving to be an interesting offer.

Riley has a vast coaching resume having had stints in the United States, Middle East, Europe and the Oceania zone.

He has worked with English giants Manchester City as well as Leeds United in past where he is specialised in helping players to avoid injuries, gain stamina, speed, strength and mobility.

