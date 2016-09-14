In-form Ghana defender Ofosu-Ayeh inspiring Braunschweig's explosive start in German Bundesliga 11



Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has been influential in Eintracht Braunschweig's explosive start to the season in the German Bundesliga 11.

The hugely talented right-back has been a key cog for the side as they maintained their 100% record in the German second-tier league.

The Ghana international impressed heavily for Braunschweig in their 2-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue over the weekend.

Braunschweig have amassed maximum points in their opening four games to take commanding lead at the summit of the table.

The impressive performance from the tight-back will excite Black Stars coach Avram Grant, who is expected to recall the defender for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ofosu-Ayeh marked his debut during Ghana's international friendly against Canada in November last year.

