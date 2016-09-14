Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 14 September 2016 12:55 CET

Ghanaian winger Osei-Berkoe features for Club Brugge U19 in 2-1 win over Leicester in UEFA Youth League


Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent Terry Osei-Berkoe featured for Club Brugge in their 2-1 win over Leicester City in their UEFA Youth League on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old wideman impressed for Brugge's Under-19 team as they edged the debutant at the Schiervelde Stadium.

Club Brugge raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Dennis Van Vaerenbergh's first-half double, but City rallied and got themselves back into the game late in the first period.

It was a well-worked goal from the young Foxes, as Faiq Bolkiah darted through the middle and slipped in striker Admiral Muskwe, who applied a neat finish to make it 2-1.

But the hosts defended well in the late stages to repel City's forward line and in turn secured three Youth League points.

Osei-Berkoe has a dual Belgian and Ghanaian citizenship.

