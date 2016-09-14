Alhassan Wakaso makes Portuguese League team of the week

Technical handlers of the Portuguese league have named Ghanaian Alhassan Wakaso as the best holding midfielder in the league following his sensational performance over the weekend.

The Ghanaian scored high marks after providing shield and also giving an assist as his side beat Maritimo 1-0 in the league.

He was by far the best player of his side and his performance is a continuation of his strong showing last season.

Alhassan made four interceptions more than any other players in the game. He was the best player for the Rio Ave last season who did incredibly well to hold on to him despite a strong desire to leave.

