Gershon Koffie continues career-best offensive season with assist in US Open Cup final

New England midfielder Gershon Koffie hit his career-best offensive season after registering an assist in Tuesday's US Open Cup final which they lost 4-2 at FC Dallas.

He set up Juan Agudelo's goal in the sixth minute for him to open the scoring at the Toyota Stadium.

It was Koffie's fifth across all competitions this season and his first in U.S. Open Cup play.

Koffie has four assists in League play this season, which marks a new career high.

He had previously recorded three for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2013.

Koffie appeared in two U.S. Open Cup matches in this year's tournament, including tonight's Final and the team's Semifinal win against the Chicago Fire on Aug. 9.

He missed 10 games across all competitions with a knee injury between May 28 and July 20.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com