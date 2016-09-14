Zein Academy Making Strides  

Zein Academy is barely a year in the country’s juvenile football circles but has already established itself as a powerhouse.

The Dome-based side has gone past more than 20 games including matches with Colts sides without a loss, endearing them to their growing fan base.

In the young team lies players blessed with immense talents from the goalkeeping department through the midfield to the attacking department.

Formed with the sole aim of offering boys in the country the platform to express themselves and to realize their God given soccer talents, the Academy also boasts of the best of facilities.

Officials of the fast growing academy-Kassim Zein and Stanley Tandoh in separate interviews pointed out that “It's been good so far, the children progression is amazing, they are peaking by the day and we won't be surprised if the crop of players in camp at the moment take Ghana football by storm in the next few years.

“It's been team work from the technical department to the playing body, one theme runs through all we do here and that is team work, we hope it continues. Don't forget we're doing this to help unearth more talents for Ghana and eventually feed the outside world.”

Zein Academy posted an emphatic 6-0 win over Klanmatulis and went on to record a 4-1 win over Catalonia, also a colts side recently.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum