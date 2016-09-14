Atsu Impresses Benitez

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is happy so far with the output of new signing Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian joined the Magpies last month on a season-long loan from Chelsea, having spent the previous season on a similar short-term deal at Spanish side Malaga.

Although the winger did not feature in the 2-0 win at Derby County over the weekend, he is expected to be given his first run-out against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

“It's interesting because we have had very good reports,” Benitez told the Chronicle.

“Some people were a little concerned [about his lack of game-time] but what we have seen and the info we have is quite good. He will settle down and get fit.”

“In training, he has been offering the things we expect from him.”

“We are really pleased because he's the kind of winger we were looking for.”

“Hopefully he can give us what we are looking for. I am sure he will give us good games, assists and some good goals.”

Atsu had previously spent time with FC Porto and Rio Ave in Portugal, Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem as well as Premier League sides Everton and Bournemouth.