Golovkin, Saunders both say they're ready for mega fight

Gennady Golovkin has said he would welcome a fight with Billy Joe Saunders after defeating Kell Brook on Saturday night, while the Brit has also expressed readiness to face the Kazakh.

Golovkin (36-0 KO33), the reigning WBA 'Super' middleweight champion, retained his IBF and WBC titles with a fifth-round technical knockout victory over Brook in front of a sold-out O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

Saunders, who is also unbeaten as a professional, holds the WBO title and the Briton has said he is ready to face Golovkin in a world-title unification fight, insisting he will pick out the Kazakh's "faults and flaws".

Saunders has claimed that negotiations have begun, posting on social media: "They're trying to make the fight happen now. It will happen.

"My pen is in my pocket, I'm waiting to see the contract, to sign to fight you, GGG.

"Let's hope that the mandatory you've got doesn't get in the way because I'm fighting on October 29, and I really don't mind fighting you a week after."

"Let's make sure that we don't use the mandatory challenger to get out of anything. You want the WBO belt, I've got it, and I'm willing to put it on the line."

"As soon as my manager calls me and tells me that he's got the contract, and it's what we want, I'm not worried about anything else. As long as the money is right there, no problem. Trust me, there's nobody here outpricing ourselves. This is a fair business.

"This man definitely hasn't lost a pen. To be honest, today I'll fight you in a field. It doesn't bother me, we'll fight anywhere you want to fight."

GGG READY, TOO

Golovkin (above, left) said in the aftermath of his win over Brook that he wanted to unify the middleweight division and was targeting a clash with Saunders, and he now appears ready to answer the challenge.

The 34-year-old said: "I want a fight with him and I am open for everybody I think now he's ready."

"It's the business, you know he talks too much. It's a very good fight for TV and the fans. Why not?"

Boxing fans would also like to see Golovkin face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, but he says the Mexican is refusing to get in the ring with him.

"Of course I want a fight with him," he said. "[There is] talk every time, everybody asks me when will I fight Canelo. It's not my fault, it's his fault. I'm ready. I said 'come on'.

"Absolutely [he's preventing the fight from happening]. Of course I want him."

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith