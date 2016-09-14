Lauritta Onye: Nigerian Nollywood actress breaks world record in Paralympic Games

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Lauritta Onye won a gold medal in shot put, as he smashed a world record in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Her performance skills were put to good use on Sunday night when she celebrated her victory in acrobatic style in front of the cameras.

Under that name, she starred in the Nollywood film Lords of Money in 2015.

Nigeria's Paralympians already have six golds, two silvers and one bronze medal.

