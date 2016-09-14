Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak eye double win over Medeama
Hearts of Oak will be hosting Medeama SC in the penultimate game of the 2016 Ghana Premier League which will come off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, September 14, 2016.
Hearts of Oak in the first round fixture made history as they beat Medeama 2-0 in Tarkwa - which happens to be the first win for the Accra giants at Medeama's backyard.
The two clubs will be going into the game with the aim of cementing their position in the top four as they are out for the race of the league title.
The Phobians in their last game ended their seven games winless streak with a 1-0 home win over Ebusua Dwarfs while the Mauve and Yellows settled for a pulsating 1-1 drawn game with Asante Kotoko in Tarkwa.
The last time, the Phobians recorded a home win against Medeama was three seasons ago when they won 2-1 in Accra.
And Inusah Musah believes that, the Phobians has the men to beat Medeama at home.
'We have to end the season well, that game will be our last home game so we have to make the supporters happy. It will be a tough game but we will beat them for the three points,' Musah told Pusle.com.gh .
'In the first round we won against them at their own backyard, so we are determined to beat them again because we have the men to do that.'
Though the odds will be against Medeama, but their best player in the ongoing campaign Akwasi Donsu is optimistic of his side's win over the Phobians.
'It is an away game and interms of support Hearts of Oak will have it, but we will not be perturbed because our aim is to be them. I'm sure of a win against them no matter what they will do.'
Match Preview
The two sides have engaged each other 15 times in the Ghana premier league since Kessben FC (now Medeama SC) gained promotion into the country's top-flight division in 2007/2008 season.
Hearts of Oak have won 5 as against Medeama's 7 with three games ending in a draw.
Out of the 15 meetings, 33 goals have been scored. The Phobians have scored 16 goals as against Medeam's 17.
Season Results
2007 / 2008
Kessben 1-0 Hearts
Hearts 2-0 Kessben
2008 / 2009
Hearts 1-0 Kessben
Kessben 0-0 Hearts
2009 / 2010
Hearts 1-0 Kessben
Kessben 3-2 Hearts
2010 / 2011
Medeama 1-0 Hearts
Hearts 2-3 Medeama
2011 / 2012
Hearts 2-1 Medeama
Medeama 1-1 Hearts
2012 / 2013
Hearts 1-3 Medeama
Medeama 1-1 Hearts
2013 / 2014
Hearts 0-1 Medeama
Medeama 2:1 Hearts
2014 / 2015
Hearts 2:2 Medeama
Medeama 0 -0 Hearts
2015 / 2016
Medeama 0 - 2 Hearts
