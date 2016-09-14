Asamoah Gyan wins maiden trophy with Al Ahli

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan won his first silverware at new club Al Ahly on Tuesday evening.

The UAE side defeated Al Jazira 2-1 for the Arabian Gulf Super Cup in Egypt.

Gyan made a substitute appearance in the 86th minute, replacing Al Hamadi Isameel at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo.

He entered the fray with his side already cruising 2-0 after an own goal by Fawzi Mohammed and Al Ahli striker Lima.

Al Jazira grabbed a late consolation goal in the 90th minute through Thiago Neves.

The Arabian Gulf League champions Al Ahli defeated the President’s Cup winners Al Jazira and in the process handed Gyan his second Arabian Gulf Super Cup trophy.

He won his first Super Cup during his first stint in the UAE with Al Ain.

