Inter Allies players paid GH¢ 1,000 winning bonus each for beating Dreams FC

Each Inter Allies FC player received GH¢ 1,000 as winning bonus for beating Dreams FC on the road last Sunday which eased their relegation fears.

The players were paid at a meeting on Tuesday evening of their league clash against Liberty Professionals at the Tema Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The "Eleven Is To One" outfit won their first away match in the Ghana Premier League this season with a 1-0 win against Dreams FC.

They have climbed up to 12th place on the league log.

By Nuhu Adams



