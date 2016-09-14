Ghana Premier League Preview: Wa All Stars vs Aduana Stars- History beckons for Northern Blues in title decider

The destination of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League could be decided at the Wa Park on Wednesday when Wa All Stars take on leaders Aduana Stars in a cagey encounter.

Wa All Stars are lying second on the league table on goal difference and need only a win to be crowned champions since they will have a better head-to-head over Aduana Stars notwithstanding whatever happens in the last round of matches on Sunday .

The Northern Blues beat the 2010 league winners at Dormaa in week two of this season's campaign.

Wahidu Mumuni remain sidelined since he has been ruled out of the rest of the season after a serious injury against Wa Rockets in the MTN FA Cup.

Stalwart defender Francis Nicholas Mensah returns to squad for Wednesday's crunchy game whilst Emmanuel Ocran has failed to recover from a slight knock he picked against Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

Aduana Stars on the other hand will have the advantage of clinching the premier league title for the second time when they beat or draw against Wa All Stars on Wednesday .

They thrashed Techiman City FC 4-0 last Sunday in Dormaa to go top of the premiership with a goal difference advantage.

An outright victory over the Northerners will mean they are champions of the premier league this term mathematically with the last round of matches coming off on Sunday .

Nathaniel Asamoah will be available for selection after making an injury return against Techiman City FC last Sunday.

He is expected to start from the bench in the decider.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 13

Wa All Stars wins = 5

Drawn matches = 2

Aduana Stars wins = 6

*Wa All Stars have lost just two of their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W4 D1 L2)

*Aduana Stars have lost only one of their last eight premier league fixtures.

(W5 D2 L1)

*Wa All Stars are unbeaten at home in the premier league this season after fourteen games.

(W10 D4 L0)

*Aduana Stars have managed just a win in their last eight away fixtures in the premiership.

(W1 D3 L4)

*Wa All Stars have been losers at home only once to Aduana Stars in the premier league after six meetings.

(W3 D2 L1)

*Aduana Stars have recorded just one win in their last premiership clashes with Wa All Stars.

(W1 D1 L2)

*Wa All Stars have conceded only three goals in their fourteen premier league home matches this campaign.

*Aduana Stars have kept just four clean sheets in their fourteen premiership games as visitors this season.

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com