Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 14 September 2016 08:25 CET

Hearts of Oak lack quality- club legend Charles Taylor

Hearts of Oak legend Charles Taylor has descended heavily on his former club saying they lack quality.

Taylor, a member of the club's 2000 CAF Champions League winning team, has not been impressed with the overall performance of the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League.

He did not mince words to say no player in the current starting XI could have made it on the bench during their era.

"Hearts of Oak don't have any quality players. The supporters should blame the management for that. Players who were warming our bench are even better than regular players of Hearts of Oak currently," Taylor told Silver FM.

"During our days that players were not well paid, we were giving out our best, so I also think that the players too are part of the problem."

Taylor now coaches Vision Explorers Soccer Academy in Pantang, Accra.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

THE MIAN PURPOSE OF TRIAL AND EXCUTION IS NOT TO SAVE THE SOUL OF THE ACCUSED,BUT TO ACHIEVE THE PUBLIC GOOD AND PUT FEAR INTO OTHERS.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img