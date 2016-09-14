Debutant Christian Atsu applauds Newcastle fans after QPR drubbing

Christian Atsu thanked Newcastle United fans for their massive as he debuted in Tuesday's 6-0 win at QPR in the Championship.

The Ghana winger came off the bench in 61st minute and provided as assist for to score the fifth.

He cut inside from the right, fires across goal and Mitrovic was there to benefit from a deflection to sweep the ball home.

Astu delighted with his performance wrote on Twitter: "Great performance and great support from our fans."

Great performance and great support from our fans 👌🙏🏿

— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) September 13, 2016

