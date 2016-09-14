Atsu gives assist, rattles bar on fantastic Newcastle debut

Christian Atsu was in action for Newcastle on Tuesday and his debut went well as the Magpies crushed QPR 6-0.

The Ghana star came on as a second half substitute shortly after the hour mark and gave an assist to continue the rout. Ayoze Perez had attempted to nudge Atsu's shot towards goal and inadvertently teed up Mitrovic, who finished from seven yards out.

Rafael Benitez's side ran riot in west London to maintain their challenge for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Jonjo Shelvey (2), Ayoze Perez, Ciaran Clark, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Grant Hanley also scored as the Magpies enjoyed a fifth consecutive win to remain in second place in the race for a quick return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

The Ghanaian himself nearly got himself a goal but his shot rattled the underside of the crossbar.

Newcastle are only one point before leaders Huddersfield, whose unbeaten start was ended with a 1-0 loss at Brighton.

Atsu will hope to get more of such impactful showings during this season-long loan stint from Chelsea.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports