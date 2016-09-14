Alexis rescues Arsenal point, Bayern destroy Rostov, Atleti win

Alexis Sanchez struck with 12 minutes left as Arsenal came from behind to earn an unlikely 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

PSG had led virtually from kick-off, an Edinson Cavani header opening the scoring as the clock ticked onto 42 seconds at the Parc des Princes.

The goal was PSG's quickest ever in the Champions League, but the French champions, and Cavani in particular, were guilty of failing to convert a succession of golden opportunities.

Chilean forward Sanchez made them pay as he netted the equaliser before both sides ended the game with 10 men after Olivier Giroud and Marco Verratti were each sent off at the death.

The result puts Arsenal in a strong position in Group A, with the other game in the section also ending in a 1-1 draw between Basle and Ludogorets Razgrad.

Bayern München produced a five-star display to dispatch group stage debutants FC Rostov, setting a new UEFA Champions League record with a 13th successive home win.

Rostov did not help their own cause by giving away two soft goals in the first half, the first a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the second on the stroke of half-time to Thomas Müller, on his 27th birthday.

Bayern had hardly broken sweat in the first 45 minutes, but began to press harder in the second. The impressive Joshua Kimmich scored twice in quick succession before Juan Bernat added a fifth in stoppage time.

After two goalless draws between PSV Eindhoven and Atlético Madrid last season, it was almost inevitable that these sides would counter the trend and serve up an exciting encounter.

Just as things appeared to be cooling down after a breakneck opening in which PSV's Luuk de Jong had a goal chalked out and both teams had further chances, the game truly sparked into life just before half-time.

Saúl Ñíguez's stunning 43rd-minute volley brought a moment of exquisite quality to the Group D contest. Jan Oblak then knocked the wind out of PSV's sails as he wonderfully kept out Andrés Guardado's well-struck penalty in added time and the Dutch champions were unable to get back into the match after the interval.

Not only did Lionel Messi claim his sixth UEFA Champions League hat-trick, Neymar score a free-kick along with providing four assists, Luis Suárez keep up his fine run in this competition for Barcelona with two goals, and Andrés Iniesta contribute a superb finish, but Marc-André ter Stegen also saved a Moussa Dembélé penalty for Celtic.