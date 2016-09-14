Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 14 September 2016 00:10 CET

Christian Astu sparkles on Newcastle debut; provides assist and rattles cross bar

Christian Atsu made a huge impact on his Newcastle United debut as he provided an assist in their 5-0 win at QPR on Tuesday night.

Atsu replaced Yoan Gouffran on 61 minutes and two minutes later he weaved his magic to set up Aleksander Mitrovic.

He cut inside from the right, fires across goal and Mitrovic is there to benefit from a deflection to sweep the ball home

Atsu nearly registered his name on the score sheet as he hit the underside of the crossbar.

It looked like the ball had crossed the line but it is not given.

The Ghana international player has joined the Magpies on loan from giants Chelsea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

