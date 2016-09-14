Captain Amos Frimpong campaigns for Michael Osei to be handed Kotoko job

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong believes caretaker coach Michael Osei has the credentials to be handed the job on a permanent basis.

Osei was elevated to replace David Duncan after the latter was told to step aside in April.

He managed to keep the club in the title race until the last three matches where their chances depreciated.

Frimpong claims Osei has made an impact and has all the attributes to become the club's substantive coach.

"Michael has managed to turn things around since he took over, I think he deserves to be the substantive coach although the last few games have not gone as we expected,' Frimpong said after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Medeama.

"He is a good coach. Though there are criticisms, I believe he is the right man for us.

"He perfectly understands his players and needs time; hopefully, next season would be amazing for us. We all need to support him."

Asante Kotoko face AshantiGold on Wednesday in their penultimate league match.

