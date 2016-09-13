Messi Hat Trick As Barca Beat Celtic 7-0

Barcelona opened their Champions League group stage campaign in fine fashion as Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and Neymar assisted on four goals in a 7-0 thrashing of Celtic at the Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique’s team came into the match following a shock 2-1 loss to Alaves at home on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects as Barca dominated possession and chances on goal throughout the opening 20 minutes.

Messi opened the scoring for the hosts in the third minute, blasting home from a difficult angle at close range from a well-played Neymar through ball. It marked the fastest goal Messi has ever scored among his 86 Champions League tallies.

Luis Suarez had a great chance to double the lead for Barca in the 17th minute, but Messi’s cross to the far post was just out of the Uruguayan’s reach.

Celtic then had a dream chance to equalise when Moussa Dembele was taken down in the box by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but the 18-year-old striker’s penalty attempt was easily blocked.

Minutes after the Ter Stegen save, Messi toe-poked home for his second goal after he and Neymar nearly walked the ball into the Celtic net with a series of intricate passes in the penalty area.

It was Neymar again in the 33rd minute finding Jordi Alba on an overlapping run into the penalty area, but his cross could not escape the grasp of Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries.

The Brazil international had another chance on goal 35th minute on a counter-attack as Messi played him in on goal, but Neymar’s cutback and right-footed shot was easily saved.

Celtic had the ball in the back of the net in the 42nd minute, but Kieran Tierney’s through ball was picked up and finished by Scott Sinclair who was in a clear offside position.

It was 3-0 less than five minutes after the break, as Neymar curled a free kick over the Celtic wall and past De Vries from 20 yards out after Nir Bitton fouled Messi just outside the area.

Next up for Barcelona was Andres Iniesta, who came on for Ivan Rakitic at half-time, and the Spain international made no doubt when he smashed a volley home from 10 yards away following a cross by Neymar to make it 4-0.

Messi had his hat trick a minute later to make it 5-0, as he tapped home a pass from Suarez from close range. It was the Argentine’s sixth career three-goal game in the Champions League, the most in competition history.

Not to be left out, Suarez got on the scoresheet with a well-taken goal, settling a long ball from Neymar with his chest, turning and powering a volley into the top of De Vries’ net.

Messi assisted on Barcelona’s final goal of the match, setting up Suarez to slide in and poke his second goal in from very close range.

