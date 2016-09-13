Tamale-based referee Ali Rahman handed title decider between All Stars vs Aduana Stars
The Premier League Board has appointed Class One referee Ali Rahman for the potential title-decider between joint leaders All Stars and Aduana Stars at the Wa Park on Wednesday.
The Tamale-based will be supported on lines Augustine Akugre from Bolgatanga and Eric O. Mensah of Kumasi.
Below are the other referees appointed for the penultimate round of matches.
MATCH: Ebusua Dwarfs vs New Edubiase
Venue: Cape Coast
REF: Desmond Abbey
ASST 1: Sylvester Bonuedi
ASST 2: A.F Zakari
4TH REF: A.D Mohammed
MC: Nana Opare Akuffo
MATCH: Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko
Venue: Obuasi
REF: S.B Bortey
ASST 1: Ben Vormaxor
ASST 2: S.O Boateng
4TH REF: Jonathan Tetteh
MC: M.I Salisu
MATCH: WAFA vs Berekum Chelsea
Venue: Sogakope
REF: Sylvester Adjoku
ASST 1: B.A Crentsil
ASST 2: Kennedy Bentil
4TH REF: Kenny Padi
MC: Leanier Addy
MATCH: Techiman City vs Hasaacas
Venue: Techiman
REF: Bernard Dumfe
ASST 1: Samuel Asiedu
ASST 2: Freeman Anwulo
4TH REF: J.A Amenya
MC: Joseph Wellington
MATCH: Wa All Stars vs Aduana
Venue: Wa
REF: Ali Alhassan
ASST 1: Augustine Akugre
ASST 2: Eric O. Mensah
4TH REF: Amofa Sarkodie
MC: J.B. Yakubu
MATCH: Inter Allies vs Liberty Professionals
Venue: Tema
REF: Timothy Obuobisa
ASST 1: Michael Agbenuza
ASST 2: Ayittey Shine
4TH REF: Dally Gagba
MC: James Adjei
MATCH: Bechem United vs Dreams FC
Venue: Bechem
REF: Emmanuel Ansah
ASST 1: F.D Ocansey
ASST 2: Nii Kotey Kotei
4TH REF: Wiseman Ghansah
MC: Mike Amedior
MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama
Venue: Accra
REF: O.B Amankwaa
ASST 1: Safo Adade
ASST 2: Richard Appiah
4TH REF: Samuel Sukah
MC: Ofori Antwi
