Tamale-based referee Ali Rahman handed title decider between All Stars vs Aduana Stars

The Premier League Board has appointed Class One referee Ali Rahman for the potential title-decider between joint leaders All Stars and Aduana Stars at the Wa Park on Wednesday.

The Tamale-based will be supported on lines Augustine Akugre from Bolgatanga and Eric O. Mensah of Kumasi.

Below are the other referees appointed for the penultimate round of matches.

MATCH: Ebusua Dwarfs vs New Edubiase

Venue: Cape Coast

REF: Desmond Abbey

ASST 1: Sylvester Bonuedi

ASST 2: A.F Zakari

4TH REF: A.D Mohammed

MC: Nana Opare Akuffo

MATCH: Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko

Venue: Obuasi

REF: S.B Bortey

ASST 1: Ben Vormaxor

ASST 2: S.O Boateng

4TH REF: Jonathan Tetteh

MC: M.I Salisu

MATCH: WAFA vs Berekum Chelsea

Venue: Sogakope

REF: Sylvester Adjoku

ASST 1: B.A Crentsil

ASST 2: Kennedy Bentil

4TH REF: Kenny Padi

MC: Leanier Addy

MATCH: Techiman City vs Hasaacas

Venue: Techiman

REF: Bernard Dumfe

ASST 1: Samuel Asiedu

ASST 2: Freeman Anwulo

4TH REF: J.A Amenya

MC: Joseph Wellington

MATCH: Wa All Stars vs Aduana

Venue: Wa

REF: Ali Alhassan

ASST 1: Augustine Akugre

ASST 2: Eric O. Mensah

4TH REF: Amofa Sarkodie

MC: J.B. Yakubu

MATCH: Inter Allies vs Liberty Professionals

Venue: Tema

REF: Timothy Obuobisa

ASST 1: Michael Agbenuza

ASST 2: Ayittey Shine

4TH REF: Dally Gagba

MC: James Adjei

MATCH: Bechem United vs Dreams FC

Venue: Bechem

REF: Emmanuel Ansah

ASST 1: F.D Ocansey

ASST 2: Nii Kotey Kotei

4TH REF: Wiseman Ghansah

MC: Mike Amedior

MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama

Venue: Accra

REF: O.B Amankwaa

ASST 1: Safo Adade

ASST 2: Richard Appiah

4TH REF: Samuel Sukah

MC: Ofori Antwi



