New Edubiase United president says Aduana Stars has momentum to win league

New Edubiase United president Yakubu Abdul Salam is tipping Aduana Stars to win the Ghana Premier League at the expense of Wa All Stars.

The two main contenders in the race are tied on points and clash at the Wa Sports Stadium on Wednesday in a winner-take-all contest.

"Aduana is in good position to win the league. When I look at their chances compared to Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars have a better chance of winning the league. Hearts of Oak are already out of the race and they will lose against New Edubiase even though Edubiase is already relegated," Abdul Salam predicted.

"With three matches left, the race is still between Aduana Stars and Wa All Stars but Aduana have a better chance of winning."

Wa All Stars will travel to Sekondi Hasaacas on final day while Aduana Stars host Inter Allies this Sunday.

