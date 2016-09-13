Samuel Tetteh provides TWO assists in FC Liefering win to go top in Austrian second-tier

On-loan Samuel Tetteh provided two assists as FC Liefering beat BW Linz 2-0 on Tuesday night to return to the summit of the Austrian second-tier.

The Ghana striker first set up Hannes Wolf to open the scoring on 69 minutes and also put Oliver Filip for the second after 82 minutes.

Tetteh is enhancing his reputation in the second-tier league and making a strong case to be recalled by his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

He has scored five goals so far.



