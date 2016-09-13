Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 22:40 CET

Samuel Tetteh provides TWO assists in FC Liefering win to go top in Austrian second-tier

On-loan Samuel Tetteh provided two assists as FC Liefering beat BW Linz 2-0 on Tuesday night to return to the summit of the Austrian second-tier.

The Ghana striker first set up Hannes Wolf to open the scoring on 69 minutes and also put Oliver Filip for the second after 82 minutes.

Tetteh is enhancing his reputation in the second-tier league and making a strong case to be recalled by his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

He has scored five goals so far.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Everyone is the god of himself and the god of others.
By: Njideka
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img