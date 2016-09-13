Ghana Premier League: Wa All Stars face Aduana Stars on Wednesday in league decider

Wa All Stars have will host Aduana Stars on Wednesday at the Wa Park in a game that could decide the fate of the league.

They are tied on 48 points on top of the Ghana Premier League, with two games remaining

Aduana Stars lost the first leg at home against Wa All Stars, so they are disadvantaged regarding head to head; hence anything short of victory could derail their title ambition.

Any form of a win for All Stars will hand them a historic league title, while a draw or a win for Aduana Stars will let the celebration go down to the wire.

Wa All Stars are one of the two teams undefeated at home this season. West African Football Academy (WAFA) are the other outfit with an unbeaten home run, while Aduana Stars have won three away league games, (against New Edubiase United, Liberty Professionals and Medeama).

Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars is the leading top scorer in the league with 15 goals and Hafiz Mohammed, who is the skipper of Wa All Stars will have a lot of job on his head to curtail the threat of the Aduana Stars marksman. However, most of Yahaya Mohammed's goals have come at home.

Bright Adjei has been scoring some great goals for the 2010 champions and has been combining effectively with Yahaya Mohammed.

Elvis Opoku has been an engine in midfield initiating most of the attacks of the visitors.

Richard Arthur is the leading top scorer of Wa All Stars with nine league goals and Emmanuel Arhin, who scored a hat-trick against Dreams FC is on six goals

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh