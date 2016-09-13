Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 13 September 2016 21:55 CET

Al Ahli: Asamoah Gyan wins Arabian Gulf Super Cup

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has won the Arabian Gulf Super Cup with his Al Ahli team. Gyan and his team edged Al Jazira by two goals to one to be crowned champions of the Super Cup.

Asamoah Gyan started the game from the bench for his club Al Ahli, coming on to replace Ismaeel Al Hamadi in the 87th minute.

Mohammed Fawzi opened the scoring for Gyan's team Al Ahli in on the brink of half time taking his side 1-0 up into the interval. READ ALSO: Uganda to pitch camp in Togo ahead of Ghana clash

Lima doubled the lead for Al Ahli from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to the end of regular time before Thiago Neves pulled one back for Al Jazira in additional minutes.

Ghana international returned to the Arabian Gulf League on loan from Shanghai SIPG, the Chinese club he transferred to from Al Ain.

Al Ahli and Al Jazira made ground breaking history in UAE football when they met at the Air Force Stadium in Cairo. The Super Cup was staged for the first time outside the country.

