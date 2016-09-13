Uganda line up Togo friendly ahead of October World Cup qualifier with Ghana

Uganda will take on Togo in an international friendly game on October 4 in Lome in preparation for the Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on October 7.

The Cranes are drawn in Group E with Egypt, Ghana and Congo and will be looking to get their qualification campaign off to a flying start but they face a tall order against an in-form Black Stars side.

Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic told supersport.com that the training camp in Togo will be an acclimatisation platform for the Ghana game, while the friendly match will determine the shape and form of the players ahead of the Ghana match.

The last time Uganda played against Ghana in their backyard was in September 2014 in Kumasi when they shared the spoils at the Baba Yara Stadium in an Afcon 2015 qualifier before handing the Black Stars a 1-0 defeat in Kampala.

Back then Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje opened the scoring for Uganda before the hosts were handed a contentious penalty after Denis Iguma won the ball from Majeed Waris who fell to the ground. Dede Ayew converted from the penalty spot.

Uganda have never qualified for the Fifa World Cup but will be going into this game with confidence from their first Africa Cup of Nations qualification for the first time since 1978.

