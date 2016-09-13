Ghana Premier League: Prince Antwi to appear before Ethics Committee over match fixing allegation

The GFA Ethics Committee has invited New Edubiase Player, Prince Antwi and the Club's Chief Executive Mr. Alex Ackumey to its sitting on Thursday September 15 in respect of a complaint received from Wa All Stars FC.

According to the complaint, in an interview with a Bekwai based radio station (DASS FM), the player allegedly stated that the Match day 5 fixture between his club and Wa All Stars was compromised.

The Ethics Committee has commenced investigations to ascertain the veracity of these allegations and has invited the player and Chief Executive of the club to appear before the Committee at the GFA Secretariat, Accra on Thursday September 15, 2016 at 3:00PM to substantiate the allegations.

The meeting which was earlier scheduled for September 1, had to be postponed as a result of New Edubiase's request to allow the player to go on a trip outside the country.

Anyone with evidence or information relating to the above-mentioned case should kindly contact the Ethics Committee Secretary at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

The meeting will be held at the Board Room of the GFA Secretariat.

Culled from Ghanafa.org



