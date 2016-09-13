Kotoko captain insists Michael Osei deserve to be substantive coach

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong has thrown his weight behind coach Michael Osei, insisting the under-fire interim manager is the right man for the job.

Michael Osei was appointed interim coach after David Duncan was asked to step aside following an abysmal start to the season which saw the Porcupine Warriors drop to the bottom.

Osei managed to turn things around as kotoko finished the first round second, however Kotoko’s slump in the second round has raised doubts about his ability to be lead the team as substantive coach.

The slump has cost Kotoko the league title, however, Amos is convinced Michael Osei is worthy of the job on permanent basis.

“Michael has managed to turn things around since he took over, I think he deserves to be the substantive coach, although the last few games have not gone as we expected.

“He is a good coach. Though there are criticisms, I believe he is the right man for us. He perfectly understand his players and needs time, hopefully next season would be amazing for us.

“I thank our supporters, we have disappointed them on so many occasions but they still come in their numbers to rally behind us. We still need them in our last games.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah