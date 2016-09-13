Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ghanaian striker is enjoying life at Las Palmas

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has indicated that everything is flourishing for him at Las Palmas.

The 29-year old joined the Canaries this summer from AC Milan after he failed to break into the team.

Boateng scored in his debut for Las Palmas in a 1-4 victory against Valencia, and he believes he is enjoying the turn of events at his new club.

"Everything is going on well for me. It is not only limited to the field; even the atmosphere is great.

"I chose Las Palmas because I had never played in Spain, then I spoke with the president and with Luis Helguera and have shown me great confidence. I think it was the correct choice,' he told Cadena Ser.

