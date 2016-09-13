Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 20:25 CET

Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ghanaian striker is enjoying life at Las Palmas

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has indicated that everything is flourishing for him at Las Palmas.

The 29-year old joined the Canaries this summer from AC Milan after he failed to break into the team.

Boateng scored in his debut for Las Palmas in a 1-4 victory against Valencia, and he believes he is enjoying the turn of events at his new club.

"Everything is going on well for me. It is not only limited to the field; even the atmosphere is great.

"I chose Las Palmas because I had never played in Spain, then I spoke with the president and with Luis Helguera and have shown me great confidence. I think it was the correct choice,' he told Cadena Ser.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

'In WAR prepare for peace,in PEACE prepare for WAR'
By: Awuradebasa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img