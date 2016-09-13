Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 19:06 CET

Basigi sure of Hasaacas league survival

By GNA Sports

The head coach of Sekondi Hassacas, Yussif Basigi, says his charges will not give up the fight to stay in the Ghana Premier League despite lying 15 on the 16-club league log.

Basigi is upbeat his side will survive relegation despite remaining in the relegation zone with just three matches to end the season.

Hassacas drew 2-2 in an outstanding match with Medeama last week but the coach says this is not the reason to give up.

The team has just picked 30 points out of a possible 81 and Basigi, who also doubles as the Black Queens coach, said they would fight to the end.

An optimistic Basigi told GNA Sports that “we will survive come what may. I’m confident we will survive”.

“We will beat WAFA and Wa All Stars to ensure our survival in the league. We are determined to stay in the league.

“I believe in the players and they can do it, ”he declared.

Sports News

“One doesn't discover new lands without consenting to lose sight of the shore for a very long time.”
By: Alexander(Ksi-Ghana)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img