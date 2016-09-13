Basigi sure of Hasaacas league survival

The head coach of Sekondi Hassacas, Yussif Basigi, says his charges will not give up the fight to stay in the Ghana Premier League despite lying 15 on the 16-club league log.

Basigi is upbeat his side will survive relegation despite remaining in the relegation zone with just three matches to end the season.

Hassacas drew 2-2 in an outstanding match with Medeama last week but the coach says this is not the reason to give up.

The team has just picked 30 points out of a possible 81 and Basigi, who also doubles as the Black Queens coach, said they would fight to the end.

An optimistic Basigi told GNA Sports that “we will survive come what may. I’m confident we will survive”.

“We will beat WAFA and Wa All Stars to ensure our survival in the league. We are determined to stay in the league.

“I believe in the players and they can do it, ”he declared.