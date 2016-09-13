Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
13 September 2016

KP Boateng hails move to La Liga side UD Las Palmas

Ghanaian international Kevin Prince Boateng says he made the right decision in moving to La Liga side UD Las Palmas.

The controversial Ghanaian attacking midfielder signed a two year deal with the La Liga side after falling out with Italian giants AC Milan.

The ex-Portsmouth midfielder joined Shalke 04 after four seasons with AC Milan but had to return to the Serie A side after just two years.

Following his unsuccessful stint with Mialn on his second coming, Prince Boateng opted for a two-year stay with Las Palmas.

And says he made the right decision in joining The Yellows.

"Everything is going on well for me. It is not only limited to the field, even the atmosphere is great.

I chose Las Palmas because I had never played in Spain, then I spoke with the president and with Luis Helguera and have shown me great confidence. I think it was the correct choice,' Kevin told Cadena Ser.

Kevin has scored twice in his two outings for The Yellows.

