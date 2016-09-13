Ghana Premier League: Will Asante Kotoko fix their match against Ashanti Gold?

Asante Kotoko management member Ali Maradona has stressed that they will forgo their top four ambition in order for Ashanti Gold to stay in the Ghana Premier League adding that Wa All Stars will win the ongoing championship.

The Miners will host the Kumasi giants at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Wednesday in the penultimate game of the ongoing campaign.

Ashanti Gold are fighting to beat the drop as they are 10th position with 36 points while Kotoko sit at the fourth position with 42 points. READ MORE: Winning the league title will be a plus - Wa All Stars

'Leicester City [Wa All Stars] will win the league, I said it from day one. We [Kotoko] will forgo our top four ambition for Ashanti Gold to stay in the league,' Maradona spoke on Sika FM.

'I'm reiterating that if they will be relegated we will forget about top four, give them the win so that they can stay in the league. '

When told his comment can incur the wrath of the Ghana Football Association's Ethics Committee, he responded by saying:

'Ethics Committee? How many people have they invited this season? If they invite me what am I going to do there. Ashanti Gold and Kotoko we will serve Asnateman.'

