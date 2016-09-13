Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 13 September 2016

Baba Rahman makes EuroSports Bundesliga team of the week

Ghana and Schalke 04 defender Baba Rahman is on the high again after his dazzling performance against Bayern Munich earned him a place in the Euro Sports Bundesliga team of the season.

The Ghana left back was arguably the best player of his side with some decent play on the flanks against the Bavarians in the crunch encounter.

Baba was able to keep Thomas Muller , Philip Lahm and Thiago Alcantara at bay with excellent defending whilst he also moved forward to join the attack when needed.

The on loan Chelsea player earned praise from the World Media with some tagging his performance as the best in the Bundesliga for Week 2.

Full List:
Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)
Marvin Compper (RB Leipzig)
Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)
Javier MartÃ­nez (FC Bayern MÃ¼nchen)
Baba Rahman (FC Schalke 04)
Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04)
Pablo de Blasis (Mainz 05)
Joel Phjanpalo (Bayer Leverkusen)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayer Munich)
Joshua Kimmich (Bayer Munich)
Genki Haraguchi (Hertha BSC)

