Sports News | 13 September 2016 18:10 CET

New Edubiase striker Prince Antwi set to appear before Ethics Committee over wild match fixing allegation


New Edubiase striker Prince Antwi is expected to appear before the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA to back claims his side was involved in a fix match against Wa All Stars.

The young attacker made the sensational claim during an interview on radio.

He alleged his team was involved in a match of convenience after All Stars completed the double over them.

But it appears the striker will have a mounting to climb in backing those wild allegation with concrete evidence.

He could be faced with a heavy punishment if he fails to substantiate those claims.

Antwi will be in the company of the club's Chief Executive Alex Ackumey

